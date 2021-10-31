SEBRING — Thierry Focant likes to use part of the slogan of a national pizza chain to describe his Belgian waffles.
“For us it is better ingredients, better waffles,” said Focant, who along with his wife, Mimi, have opened Chez Mireille Authentic Belgian Waffles in Sebring. Pronounced “Shay Me-Ray,” the waffle shop is named after Mimi. The translation is “at Mireille’s house.”
It is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. The address is 2179 U.S. 27 N. A telephone number has not been set up. The waffle shop has a Facebook page.
Orders may be placed on the website, authenticbelgianwaffles.com The choices include The Liege, The Herstal, and The Ans Galette either half-dipped in dark chocolate or half-dipped in milk.
The waffles they make contain a lot of butter and sugar. Those two ingredients make their waffles sweet enough that syrup or other toppings aren’t needed. They also use whole milk.
Thierry explained that there are waffle shops in Belgium called “gaufrers” that are pick-up-and-go places. People will stop in and pick up waffles before going to work or other places.
The Sebring location is just like that. It is the third shop that he and his wife have owned.
Focant is particular about the final product. He said each waffle is checked and if a waffle isn’t “presenting” the way he wants, it will be thrown it out.
When they bake, he said, it is like they are baking for themselves.
“We don’t cut corners,” he said. “All the ingredients are first quality.”
Thierry and Mimi were both born and raised in Belgium. Waffles were always a big part of their culture.
In 1985 they opened their first shop in Ans, Belgium. He claims they were putting out between 11,000 and 13,000 waffles a month, working an exhausting 20 hours a day six days a week.
Several years later, they moved to Canada and opened another shop. Five years after that, they had to leave the waffle business and move to Florida.
The Focants have lived in Highlands County since 1994. Thierry practiced as a registered nurse and worked in the health care field for several years. Mimi was employed in the restaurant business and also as a housekeeper.
Friends and neighbors suggested to them early on that they should sell their waffles. The suggestion was brought up again some months ago. This time, it was their daughter who told them she thought it would work. Also, Mimi was urged for her health to give up the housekeeping job and do something else.
Thierry said they thought and prayed about it. After 27 years of waiting for the right opportunity, they decided to open Chez Mireille.
He was retired and had been taking it easy, getting up at 8 a.m. and going to the gym a couple of times a week. There will be no more sleeping in for Thierry, at least during the week, as he and his wife return to a business that takes a lot of work and time.
“We used to work together all of the time,” he said of Mimi. “I love to work with mine. We don’t have any problems.”