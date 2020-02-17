SEBRING — Dennis Green, retired Air Force chief master sergeant, was presented a Quilt of Valor earlier this month. Green is the aerospace science instructor of the Sebring High School Air Force Junior ROTC program.
In presenting the Quilt of Valor, Janet Fredricks explained the background of the prestigious quilt. Fredricks was representing the Gold Coast Quilt Guild, Quilt Guild by the Sea and the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
Quilts of Valor was founded by Catherine Robert, after her son Nat came home from serving in Iraq. Seeing the pain that the war caused her son, she decided to make him a patriotic quilt. When she gave the quilt to her son, she said Nat’s entire demeanor changed. Where there was once despair, there was hope and well-being, Robert said.
She made a second quilt for another service member she knew and soon after encouraged other quilters to join her in the project. Thus, the Quilts of Valor Foundation was formed.
Fredricks said, “A quilt of valor represents healing. It is the foundation’s mission to cover every veteran and service member who has been affected by war with a comforting and healing quilt. For us, the quilters, it is a unique experience of sewing together pieces of patriotic fabric. While we don’t know exactly who will receive our quilts, we do know that it will be someone who loves our country and has served and sacrificed far beyond anything we can imagine.
“A Quilt of Valor symbolizes the deep gratitude that we, as civilians, have towards the veterans and service men and women whose sacrifices have been so many.”
Green, a native of California, enlisted in the United States Air Force right after graduation from high school. Following basic training, he attended technical training to become an aircraft maintenance specialist, but that was only the beginning. His Air Force duties would take him to England, Japan and Korea, as well as numerous bases across the United States.
While in Japan, “Green’s leadership was key to the successful completion of the Pacific Air Forces Unit Effectiveness Inspection, and two Operational Readiness Inspections. He was handpicked by 7th Air Force to aid in writing the wartime base support plan for Kwang-Ju Air Base Korea. Chief Green deployed over 25 times throughout the Pacific in support of a variety of exercises and countries. He led the 18th Wing’s first-ever deployment to Saudi Arabia in support of Operation Southern Watch,” Fredricks said.
While in the service, Green was the recipient of numerous group and wing level awards to include the Lieutenant General Leo Marquez Award, the Twelve Outstanding Airman of the Year Award, the Maintenance Professional of the Year Award, the Lance P. Sijan Award, Distinguished Graduate Award, and, twice, the Drillmaster Award.
His military decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters, the Air Force Commendation Medal with four oak leaf clusters, the Air Force Achievement with one oak leaf cluster, the Korean Defense Medal, the National Defense Service Medal with one small bronze star, and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Service Medal.
Green retired from the Air Force in 1999 after 26 years of service. He then became the aerospace science instructor for the Air Force Junior ROTC program at Avon Park High School, where he taught for 16 years, retiring in 2015. He returned to the Junior ROTC program at Sebring High School two years later.
During his tenure as the aerospace science instructor, Green has impacted the lives of over 3,500 cadets, many of whom still fondly refer to him as “Chief.” He was recognized by Headquarters Air Force Junior ROTC as an Outstanding Instructor of the Year in 2009 and 2019.
Fredricks said the first Quilt of Valor was presented at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in November 2003. To date more than 242,000 quilts have been presented to veterans and service men and women in several countries around the world including the united States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada and most recently France.