LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler announced his retirement Tuesday afternoon. The announcement came as a shock to many as he stated his last day will be June 2.

Fansler has been a popular choice in a chief for many programs he put into place over his tenure. For years, he and other officers taught a women’s self-defense class and a concealed weapons permit class. No Shave November is ar fundraiser he and fellow officers took part in until the past few years.

Recommended for you