LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler announced his retirement Tuesday afternoon. The announcement came as a shock to many as he stated his last day will be June 2.
Fansler has been a popular choice in a chief for many programs he put into place over his tenure. For years, he and other officers taught a women’s self-defense class and a concealed weapons permit class. No Shave November is ar fundraiser he and fellow officers took part in until the past few years.
Fansler was the person who first organized the community Halloween event. For years, LPPD had a toy drive for local children who may not have gotten a gift any other way. The toy drive would give way to Christmas Blessings, where locals anonymously nominated those who needed a blessing, such as a home improvement, or gas cards for those driving out of county for cancer treatments.
Fansler also oversaw the free car seat program for infants and children, as well as the bike rodeo.
“I have been blessed to serve the Lake Placid community for more than 20 years,” Fansler wrote in his retirement announcement. “It has truly been an honor to have been given opportunities that I never dreamed of for myself but God made a way for me to experience each one.”
Fansler was hired in 2003 by then-Chief Phil Williams. He would eventually take Williams’ position as Chief of Police in 2013, when Williams became town administrator.
“Every chief or organizational leader needs to know when they have taken their organization as far as they can,” Fansler said. “It is time to allow someone else to continue. Kind of like Seinfeld choosing to go out when he was on top.”
Although he may be stepping down in five months, Fansler is not going far.
“My wife Olivia and I began a family business a short time ago and we will be focusing our energy there. I will stay with the LPPD as a reserve officer for a while,” he said.
J&O Rustic Designs is the Fanslers’ wood craft business.
Fansler announced the officer who would be immediately filling his boots after June 3.
“Captain Schneider will be named interim Chief,” Fansler said. “Once the position is permanent, he will decide who will advance. Sgt. Troutman is certainly qualified and capable of advancing to Captain.”
Capt. Mark Schneider will miss his colleague and friend when he is gone. Schneider said the two have worked together for almost 20 years. Schneider trained Fansler.
“I’m very proud of him and everything he’s done,” the captain said. “He’s a good chief for the department and he’s led us in an outstanding direction.”
Williams said he too will be sad to see Fansler go. He added that most people know when the time is right for a change.
Besides concentrating on their business, the Fanslers would like to do some traveling.
“A little more free time will allow my wife and I to visit a few of our favorite places hopefully more often,” Fansler said. “I feel I have done my community a service for 20 years and now it’s time to move on to a new adventure.”
There are some aspects Fansler will miss when he is no longer at the police department everyday.
“I will miss the daily interactions with the members of the department,” he said. “They are more like a family than just co-workers. I will miss helping people as the Chief. But (you) never know when God may have a new avenue to do so.”
Being a cop’s spouse is not an easy thing, he said. Fansler is grateful for the love, support and patience of his wife.
“Liv is my biggest supporter in life,” he said.
The officers and staff at LPPD may have been shocked to hear Fanlser’s announcement but he said change is a part of life.
“Change is always tough. We had a department meeting to let them know,” he said. “I know each of them will carry on what they have attained during my time as chief and will grow even more under the leadership of the next Chief.”
Fansler is unaware of any send off parties or feel one is necessary.
“My career has been a celebration in itself,” he said.