A secure garage for processing cars and other vehicles for evidence. A training room where officers can practice ground fighting. An evidence room of ample size.
These are just a few of the features Lake Placid Police Chief Mark Schneider said could be included in the town’s new police station.
The Town Council earlier this month hired Cool & Cobb Engineering to begin designing the 4,737-square-foot police station, which will be built on the Lake Placid Government Center property at 1069 U.S. 27.
Cool & Cobb told the council that the building, which could cost between $1.3 million to $1.5 million, should take about a year to build.
“This building should last at least 20 years before we have to add on to it,” Schneider said.
The police station’s new lobby will be enforced to provide extra security for civilian employees who greet walk-ins. Windows on the outside of the building will be 8 to 10 feet off the ground so the public can’t read what’s on police computer screens. And of course, a hardened room for storing guns, ammo, laptops, and other expensive equipment.
That’s because the Florida Department of Law Enforcement recommends police departments prevent the public from seeing what’s on police computer screens, the chief said.
“At the old building, we can’t open our blinds,” he said. He made his comments after a Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce presentation last week.
Here are some of the building’s features, according to Schneider:
- A large evidence room: The evidence room is already overcrowded with such evidence as stolen golf clubs, shoes with imprints from a crime scene – even a car bumper and other large items. Clothing, tools, laptops, and valuables, such as drugs and money, fill the room’s shelves and floor. Evidence from murder cases must be held for 100 years, the chief said. “The evidence room is going to be a very large part of the new building, that is one of the issues we have at the old building,” Schneider said.
- Evidence processing area: At the present police station on North Oak Street, officers can’t fumigate evidence inside the building because it can be harmful to employees. The new building will not only have a room with separate ventilation, it could have a secure garage for collecting evidence connected to or taken from inside of vehicles. “If we need to bring a car in that has evidence of a crime, we have to process the entire vehicle and keep it undercover so the evidence inside it does not get destroyed,” the chief said. “We’re hoping at some point we’ll have at least a 3-car garage attached to it.”
- A 20-by-15-foot training room: Lake Placid’s finest can use the room to teach the public about safety and security around the home, for instance, but its chief role will be for training officers in policy as well as learning take-downs. “We will have a room where we can lay down mats and practice defensive tactics or teach ground-fighting training for new officers,” Schneider said. “I want our officers to practice with gear on. People don’t understand there’s a huge difference between fighting someone in civilian clothes and strapping on a bullet proof vest and a tactical belt with a gun, taser, and other gear and keeping one’s balance.”
- Chief’s office, administrative offices, and a shower room: A part of police departments everywhere, shower rooms are necessary when officers get chemicals or other toxic material on their skin and uniforms. At this point, Lake Placid police officers have to drive home, shower, put on a clean uniform and return to work. “We don’t have that option now, they have to go home and come right back.”
- Ample storage room: Schneider said he talked to police chiefs planning new police stations and was told, “Don’t forget more storage space.”
“You don’t think about it when you look around, but when you move you realize how much you need,” Schneider said he was told. “I want to have enough storage room for office supplies, extra chairs, file folders, things like that. It’s the simple things one overlooks.”
What the new jail won’t have: Jail cells. Lake Placid officers drive the 15 minutes to Sebring and process arrestees, then drive back to work. No big deal, Schneider said.
“For us to have jail cells in the new building, we’d have to hire a corrections staff and now you’re looking at a huge expense for the town,” the chief said.