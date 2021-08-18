LAKE PLACID — Councilman Ray Royce wondered aloud at the Aug. 9 Town Council meeting whether the Lake Placid Police Department should move from their building while it’s up for sale.
“We should ask the police chief to formulate a plan for temporary relocation if we sell that property,” Royce mused. “Do we want to relocate the police out of there, then sell, or keep them in there while it’s for sale?”
The town hasn’t yet decided on where to put the new station.
In June, the council considered what a 4,000-square-foot police department might cost, which Royce said could be built for about $150 a square foot, or about $600,000.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler, who, along with his officers prefers to keep the police station in the town’s downtown, said he’s asked other Florida police departments for advice on a new headquarters.
“I had contacted a few agencies in Florida in hopes of gaining architectural information on their buildings to compare to our considerations,” Fansler told the Highlands News-Sun this week.
Fansler wants to build a modern facility with space for administrative staff, a squad room, interview rooms for detectives to grill suspects, a secure place to store evidence, an IT department, and storage for guns, ammunition and other equipment.
The right technology – including communications, computers, software and other IT tools – also are on Fansler’s mind. He may talk to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for their thoughts, too.
“I see it as looking to the sheriff for advice and ideas of what they faced after moving into their new building,” he said, “to get advice on pre-construction and working out ideas prior to building so not to have ‘we should have thought of’ afterward.”
It’s better to know now before it’s too late, he said.
“Kind of like when I built my home,” he said. “I looked at my plans and thought I had everything I was looking for. However, once I was finished, I found a few things I wish I had done differently.”