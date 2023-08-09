Chief seeks to update policing practices, standards

Lake Placid Police Chief Mark Schneider will put the department through a process to update its standards and practices. It will cover everything from uniforms, to arrest procedure, everyday administration of the department “and everything else.”

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

When Lake Placid Police Chief Mark Schneider took the reins in June, he vowed to update the department’s policies and procedures using the Florida Police Chiefs Association certification program.

That may sound boring for the average person, but the process changes the way police officers do everything from filling out forms to how they approach a car during a traffic stop. It covers how to respond to disasters, civil disturbances, civil defense emergencies and special operations of other kinds.

