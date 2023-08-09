Chief seeks to update policing practices, standards

When Lake Placid Police Chief Mark Schneider took the reins in June, he vowed to update the department’s policies and procedures using the Florida Police Chiefs Association certification program.
That may sound boring for the average person, but the process changes the way police officers do everything from filling out forms to how they approach a car during a traffic stop. It covers how to respond to disasters, civil disturbances, civil defense emergencies and special operations of other kinds.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and other police departments around the state use an accreditation process. It ensures uniformity and professionalism in a department and can improve the safety of the police and public, the chief said.
“It’s almost a three-year process,” Schneider said. “We revamp how we do everything, rewriting our policies to be in compliance with the most-accepted law enforcement standards.”
The Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation process is one such path to improving a department. It requires writing a strategic plan for addressing each aspect of the department from determining what may or may not be made public; whether officers can use alternatives to arrest; what to do when receiving conflicting orders or unlawful orders from supervisors; hiring and firing; and procedures during a Blue Alert, the injuring of an officer on the scene.
“We review every aspect of the law enforcement agency,” Schneider said. “Gun safety, storage, filling out forms, arrest reports – everything from the very beginning to the very end, hiring and all of that.”
According to the chief, the process takes time, beginning with analyzing the present policies in the department’s employee handbook and other documents. There will be a review of computer access and passwords, how to store them safely, and other security policies.
The Lake Placid Police Department, with fewer than a dozen officers and employees, has a budget of about $1 million, according to Vice Mayor Ray Royce. The department also is slated to have a new headquarters in the next several years. It will inhabit a building with a training room, an armory, evidence room, a locker room, offices and other amenities.
The accreditation policy also will deal with the security of the building, including policy for reporting the loss of electronic keycards and other security procedures.
“Like I said,” Schneider said, “Everything. We will look at everything.”