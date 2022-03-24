SEBRING — Innocent Sed Destino, 34, beat a child with rubber hoses, punched the child in the face, and also threatened to kill the child and put the child in the trunk of his car. He allegedly told the minor he’d drive to a nearby lake and dump the child’s body in the water.
These are among the allegations in a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office affidavit that led to Destino’s arrest in July 2020.
Detectives say Destino also threatened to poison the child and make it look like a suicide. Police accuse Destino of beating the victim with a 4-foot-long rubber hose, which left cuts and bruises on the child’s head, shoulders and back.
He then allegedly taped both of the kid’s hands behind the child’s back with duct tape and beat the child with rubber tubes again. He also allegedly forced the minor to take two pink pills, which he told the child were pain pills.
Destino then allegedly refused to let the victim leave the house for two days.
On another day, Destino allegedly gave the child a spanking with the rubber hose on the victim’s bare buttocks.
When the police learned of the child’s plight, they conducted an interview with the child. During that interview, they saw bruises and cuts on the victim as many as 10 days after the alleged beatings, they reported.
Destino is charged with aggravated child abuse by torture, malicious punishment and kidnapping.
Detectives say Destino has previous arrests for attempted murder, possession of weapons and ammo by a convicted felon, child abuse, battery, grand theft, burglary with assault, armed robbery, battery on a police officer, battery domestic violence, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, and shooting into a dwelling.
Destino is on pretrial release on $50,000 bond. He is allowed to travel to Polk County to visit his children, however he must provide a detailed travel itinerary when he does so.
His next court date is May 20.
Before his arrest, Destino was the subject of a police manhunt during which police described him as “armed and dangerous.” He turned himself in to police the next month.