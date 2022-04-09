SEBRING — This month, you can honor and learn about many different people who work for you.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission approved several resolutions and proclamations for educational efforts this month.
Top of the list is proclaiming "Child Abuse Prevention Month" for the entire month of April. People from Heartland for Children and Healthy Families were on hand, including Samantha Pollack, who told her story.
"Parenting did not come easy for me," Pollack said. "I wanted to be a better parent. I just didn't know how."
However, Heartland For Children helped her learn positive parenting skills and other skills that would make her job as a mother easier.
"Love has guided me in this growth," Pollack said. "Thank you for making this possible."
Other proclamations commissioners approved recognized:
- April 3-9, 2022 as National Library Week, as presented by Vikki Brown, Highlands Library System manager, who said use of the library has only increased since the pandemic, thanks to the ability for people to check out materials electronically.
- April 10-16, 2022 as "Public Safety Telecommunicators Week," as presented by Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman and several members of the 911 Consolidated Dispatch Center team.
- April 2022 as "Fair Housing Month," as presented by Sara Pipal, president elect of The Heartland Association of Realtors Inc., who said the month celebrates such advances as the Fair Housing Act of 1968, which said homes cannot be leased or sold based on discrimination by race, skin color, ethnicity, nationality, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
- April 2022 as "National County Government Month," as presented by County Administrator Randy Vosburg, who said
- April 2022 as "Water Conservation Month," as presented by Cindy Rodriguez, senior regional manager of Government Affairs for the Southwest Water Management District, as April is a dry month during which water conservation is critical.