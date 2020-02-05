Dentists, police officers, teachers and nurses — we wouldn’t dream of putting any one of them to work unless they were well-trained. And, after they’ve invested so much to prepare for their careers, we wouldn’t dream of putting them at the bottom of the pay scale. We know that unless we fairly reward these highly trained and educated people for their important work, we’re inviting turnover and other problems.
An important report unveiled last week uses the label “priority professionals” to describe dentists, police officers, teachers and nurses. Our communities cannot function without them. Other priority professionals include doctors, electricians, accountants, IT technicians, veterinarians and more. Our world doesn’t spin without them.
Nor would it spin so well without early childhood teachers and caregivers.
They, too, should be regarded as priority professionals. That’s the recommendation of the report announced earlier this week. Three years in the making and conducted by the Buffet Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska, the report reminds us of a few facts we already know and a few facts we had better know:
Most young moms and dads here are working parents. As a result, more than 67% of Florida children age 6 and younger are receiving care from someone other than a parent, according to a 2018 report released by the Center for the Study of Child Care Employment.
Through age 8, children experience unparalleled brain development and human growth. It’s during the early years when the quality of care they receive makes the most difference. It either benefits them or sets them back.
Low wages and no benefits contribute to high turnover in the childcare workforce. According to the report, the median hourly wage for a teacher in a Florida community-based early childhood setting is $10.09, which is a 3% increase since 2015. However, preschool teachers in Florida averaged a 2% decrease since 2015, making an average of $11.70 an hour.
Young parents encounter limited and uneven access to affordable high-quality childcare. The lack of childcare has economic consequences. If parents are at home with a child, they bring in one paycheck instead of two. Costs in the future could be higher should the child not receive quality early care to promote mental and physical development.
In response to the report, the Early Childhood Workforce Commission has a number of recommendations. Developing affordable professional training and reshaping attitudes about the benefits of quality early care are among the commission’s immediate goals.
We pay the price for children who don’t have early brain development. For example, there’s a correlation between third-graders who can’t read and the likelihood they’ll be in prison someday. There are other examples, but you get the point. We can either invest early or pay a price later.
An editorial revised from the Kearney Hub, Nebraska.