Child sex cases crowd circuit court docket

SEBRING — In June, Billy Joe Gann chatted online with a woman on KiK, the social media platform for kids and teens. During their conversation, Gann emailed sexual images of a little girl to the woman. What Gann, who lived in Sebring, didn’t know: The “woman” receiving the lewd images was a male FBI agent.
{p dir=”ltr”}The FBI gave the Highlands County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit a call and told them about Gann’s activities. Highlands Deputy Alexandra Brock arrested Gann at his Howze Avenue residence and charged him with 51 felony child sex, pornography and distribution charges.
Child sex cases take up a big part of Highlands County daily court docket, and that’s especially true of local defendants caught with hundreds of images of child pornography on their electronic devices. Add those charged with hunting child sex victims on social media, and you’re looking at even more cases.
“You can double my detectives and we will still stay busy,” said Detective Sgt. Steve Ritenour, 35, an investigator with the Highlands County Special Victims Unit. “You could make a full- time unit looking for people looking for kids.”
The unit’s detectives and deputies perform online role-playing to catch predators, but tips from national internet monitoring organizations keep detectives and deputies plenty busy. The FBI, the Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force alert the unit when they find child sex predators operating in Highlands County.
During an interview in his office this week, Ritenour offered tips for adults who believe a sexual criminal is communicating with a child. The first thing parents should know: Sexual predators use every social media platform to reach kids.
“Twitter, Facebook, SnapChat, Kik – any platform where kids can get to the internet should be monitored,” Ritenour said. “I can use any platform and find somebody who’s looking for children. We found one guy who started his conversation on Craig’s List then moved to another platform.”
He also suggests parents know passcodes their child uses to unlock his or her phone or other electronic device.
“Parents should always have access to their kids’ devices,” he said. “They should regularly go and check to see what the kids are actually doing on it.”
If the parent catches an adult emailing, chatting, texting or talking to the child, do not let the predator know they’ve been found out. Call Ritenour’s unit instead and let them handle it.
“Parents have the tendency to get on there and start cussing and screaming at the person on the other end,” Ritenour said. “The problem is, the guy knows he’s found out and disappears. Instead, parents can bring it to us and we can take over the conversation, we can pretend to be their child online. Then when [the predator] shows up to meet with the child, they get us and not the child.”
By the way, teachers and administrators watch for signs of inappropriate adult communication with kids on classroom Dell Chromebooks. According to Ritenour, the school district uses an internet monitoring service to watch for child predators as well as inappropriate sexting among students.
“You’d be surprised how many kids use their Chromebooks to send pictures back and forth,” Ritenour said. “They are school property, and all the data that goes through them goes through a company that scans for known child porn and certain things the kids can say. We get tips all the time from that company.”
Sometimes, students are the ones sending pornographic images. They are charged as youthful offenders, a less serious designation.
The first time students are caught texting nude images they are ticketed and fined $60, Ritenour said. Students can work the fine off in class or by performing community service.
The second time they’re caught, they are charged with a misdemeanor. The third offense is a felony, punishable by jail time.