Parents and caregivers of young children know first-hand how curious and inquisitive a young mind can be. This is an amazing time of discovery for children and they are eager to explore, gather information, and learn about the world around them. One way to take advantage of a child’s natural desire to learn is to make sure he or she has an early start in a high-quality pre-school program.
This month I want to share information about our free Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten, or VPK, program. Florida was among the first states in the nation to offer voluntary Pre-K programs at no cost for all 4-year-olds. Research clearly shows that children enrolled in such a program do much better upon entering kindergarten, which can translate into tremendous academic and social advantages throughout their time in school.
Research conducted by the Center for Public Education found that children who participate in high quality pre-kindergarten programs are not only better prepared for school, but also perform better on standardized tests, have better attendance rates, are less likely to drop out of school, and also tend to develop lifelong positive social and emotional skills.
Currently we offer free Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten in two models for students ages 4 and 5. Our summer VPK program runs through June and July and will be offered at Avon Elementary, Fred Wild Elementary, and Lake Country Elementary Schools. In this 300-hour summer model students stay the entire day. Breakfast and lunch are provided at no cost.
Parents can also opt for the school year VPK program, which is currently offered at Sun ‘N Lake Elementary, Memorial Elementary, and Lake Country Elementary Schools. This school year program is also offered at no cost, with students spending three-and-a-half hours per day on campus. Students can be picked up at the close of the daily session, or parents can elect to have their children stay for the entire day for a minimal weekly fee.
In the school year model, like the summer VPK program, breakfast and lunch is provided to the students at no charge. Families can apply for a Certificate of Eligibility for the school year VPK program through the Early Learning Coalition at https://familyservices.floridaearlylearning.com. Applications can be completed online from a computer or mobile device. To apply, you will need an e-mail address, proof of Florida residency, and proof of the child’s age. Children must turn 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 of the current year.
Please note that in both models transportation is not provided by the school district.
We know for a fact that participation in a Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten program builds a strong educational foundation for children. Programs that offer developmentally appropriate educational activities and materials help ensure that children are ready for kindergarten, both academically and socially. At The School Board of Highlands County we truly believe in our vision of “Transforming Today’s Learners into Tomorrow’s Leaders” and we know that if we can begin that lifelong journey of learning at an early age, the outcomes for our children will be that much brighter.
The distrcit is currently working to be able to expand the number of locations offering Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten in order to reach an even greater number of children across Highlands County, and as options change, we will update offerings on our School Board of Highlands County website.
For more information on this free opportunity for children, contact our Curriculum Department at 863-471-5569.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is Superintendent of Schools for The School Board of Highlands County.