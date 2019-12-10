LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elementary Green Dragon handbells and choir have teamed up with First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid’s children and youth choirs, teen handbell ensemble and Praise Ringers to bring a free Christmas concert to the public at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Genesis Center at 218 E. Belleview St.
The concert is titled “One Small Child” with the singing done in English, Latin and Spanish. Vicknell Berrios will be directing the LPE choir and handbells as well as accompanying the children on the harp, flute and other instruments.
The FPC teen bell ensemble, children’s choir and Praise ringers are under the directorship of Joshua Klatt. Klatt said the Christmas concert collaboration is the first of its kind between the school and church.
“This is a really great opportunity for our choir to sing with a bigger group,” Klatt said.
According to Klatt, the church’s children’s choir has about 10-15 children, whereas, LPE will add another 50-60 voices.
“We have a small middle-school age handbell ensemble that will play a couple of songs. They will be accompanied by some adults to round out the sound.”
Because of the relatively small numbers that make up the church’s musical groups, they would normally not perform in the massive Genesis Center. By the same token, the LPE concerts are very well attended and they have a hard time fitting parents into their auditorium.
“This was a great opportunity — maybe a once-in-lifetime chance — to give the kids a chance to sing in an auditorium of this kind with a massed choir, harp, and a full, three-octave bell choir,” Klatt said. “No matter where they go in life after this, whether they continue to sing and participate in making music-we hope that this is an experience they will cherish and remember.”
The church youth have been practicing since August and the music was selected in September. Berrio’s kids had a Veteran’s Day concert to focus on until November.
Klatt said the original idea came from Berrios who has worked tirelessly on the project.
“Ms. Berrios was talking with me about some things we could do that would give our kids a really fun, culturally-broadening experience outside what they would normally be able to enjoy in the context of our regular programs.” Klatt said.
Klatt said the kids have all worked very hard, some even learning how to play for the first time. He urges everyone to attend the concert that he said will be a blessing for all.