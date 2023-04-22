In celebration of Child Awareness Month, American Legion Post 69 is hosting its inaugural Children’s Friendship Party and all children and their families are welcome. The free event will start at 2 p.m. Sunday at 1301 W. Bell St. in Avon Park.
The day promises to be fun and educational for all. The idea is for kids to have so much fun they won’t want to go home, Post Commander Larry Roberts said jokingly. While the kids are playing, parents can find educational materials and resources on preventing suicide in young people. Children 11 and older will get a card with suicide warning signs. Learning the warning signs could save a life.
Mental counselors will be onsite as well as vendors with resources.
Sixteen children a day commit suicide and the Post feels one is too many, Roberts said. He also said there is a pandemic of child suicide, just like in veterans. In the young people 10-14 years old, suicide is the second leading cause of death, per Roberts.
“If we can reach just one child and make a difference, that will make this endeavor all worth it,” Roberts said.
A “jail” will be set up for kids to put their parents in a time-out. Two games of Twister will be played at the same time. Cornhole games will be set up for some friendly competition and a dunk tank will test the eye-hand coordination of pitchers.
Local author Cindy Lair will be reading her book, “What is a Friend?” She wrote the book after nearly four decades of teaching elementary school. The book gives lessons on compassion and kindness. Lair will be signing books, too.
Older children can attempt to get through an obstacle course – blindfolded. The exercise is a fun lesson in teamwork. Cowboys and cowgirls can take a turn on pony and horse rides.
Thunder, the bald eagle will keep eagle eyes on the crowd. Youngsters can learn how to correctly fold an American flag and get a picture taken with the flag and Thunder.
The event is for children. The Legion’s bar will be closed.