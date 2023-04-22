In celebration of Child Awareness Month, American Legion Post 69 is hosting its inaugural Children’s Friendship Party and all children and their families are welcome. The free event will start at 2 p.m. Sunday at 1301 W. Bell St. in Avon Park.

The day promises to be fun and educational for all. The idea is for kids to have so much fun they won’t want to go home, Post Commander Larry Roberts said jokingly. While the kids are playing, parents can find educational materials and resources on preventing suicide in young people. Children 11 and older will get a card with suicide warning signs. Learning the warning signs could save a life.

