SEBRING— The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring as Presented by Advance Auto Parts brings many race-themed activities to the Heartland. The Children’s Museum of the Highlands is embracing all things speedy.
Kids and their folks can enjoy the Race Parade Party at 219 N. Ridgewood Drive from 6- 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.
“We are hosting a rare public night event for the Fan Fest event downtown,” Executive Director Kelly Dressel said.
Playing at night is as special as the price of only $2 per child. The kids will have red flags to wave at the IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship transporters from the museum as they drive by. More than 35 transporters are expected to participate in the parade.
You will have a front row view for the Kids Power Wheel Race as they motor right by the museum on their way to Circle Park. Dressel said they will have giveaways at the inaugural event.
The only other time the museum is open at night is during the monthly Kids Night Out, which happens from 6-9 p.m. every second Friday of the month. Each month has a unique theme and includes activities, snacks and museum play. These events require preregistration; call 863-451-5385.