SEBRING — Adults get a night out, girlfriends get a night out, why can’t kids get a night out too?
Our very own Children’s Museum of the Highlands now offers a monthly “Kids Night Out.”
“We do this kids only program every second Friday of the month with themed activities running from 6-8:45 p.m.,” said Director Kelly Dressel.
Every month there is a different themed party for kids 5-10. The Kids Night Out is also a way to give parents a ‘night off’ too. Drop off begins at 5:30 p.m. and allows kids to participate in the activities, snacks and play in the museum.
On Friday, March 11, to commemorate Sebring Race Week, all of the activities that evening were race themed. The evening’s activities included creating their own goodie bag (to take home the things they made during the evening), designing and coloring their own race car, creating a part of the museum race track (where they could race their cars), making cars out of fruit (snack time), getting racing tattoos, a scavenger hunt and just playing in the museum.
While the kids were coloring their cars you could hear, “mine’s going to be the best”; “no way!”; “mine will be the fastest”; “mine will leave you in the dust!”
The scavenger hunt is always a big hit and Dressel says they do some form of hunt often, as the kids love it. That night it was car themed so they hid 12 race car stickers with numbers on them. They each received a sheet to mark off the cars as they saw them. When they were done, they got to pick a racing tattoo.
“The kids don’t realize they’re learning in the scavenger hunt. Colors, numbers, team work and sharing. It’s so great to see that while they’re having so much fun,” said Dressel.
Kelsey Mehling has been with the museum for 17 years and loves every minute she’s there. She started helping when she was in middle school as a volunteer and now works there full-time.
“I just love the kids and am amazed at their imagination. It’s so much fun just to watch them play and enjoy themselves.”
There are so many fun areas for play there including a stage with costumes, a Smoky the Bear station, a medical clinic, a grocery store, a restaurant, a farm area and even brain games.
Your child can participate by calling in to the museum at 863-451-5385 and reserving their spot with a $10 deposit or just sign up at the front desk. Cost for Kids Night Out is $20 per child with siblings only $15.
If you want to bring your child to play at the museum during regular hours, remember you must stay there with them. Drop off is only for Kids Night Out evenings.
Spoiler alert! Next month is April and Easter. Be sure to sign up for the big event during the April Kids Night Out! Plenty of Easter eggs and other goodies.