LAKE PLACID — Sarah Childs of Lake Placid has been appointed to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board (CBB). The CBB is responsible for guiding the national Beef Checkoff Program.
Childs has been involved in the beef industry since 1971. She first started her career at the Buck Island Ranch, a 10,300-acre cow-calf and citrus operation in Lake Placid. For 25 years, Childs and her family help managed the ranch, with Childs acting as assistant farm manager. Following her time at Buck Island Ranch, Childs served as an environmental and safety coordinator for Lykes Bros. Inc. until her retirement in 2015.
Today, Childs enjoys having time to devote to the beef industry and serves on multiple agricultural organizations like the Florida Ag Hall of Fame Board, Florida Beef Enhancement Guidance Board, Florida Cattlemen’s Association and many more.
“We’re very pleased to have Sarah as a member of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board,” said Hugh Sanburg, 2021 CBB chair. “With her experience and expertise, Sarah understands the challenges and opportunities that all beef producers are facing today. Her dedication to the beef industry and overall background make her a valuable resource for the CBB and the Beef Checkoff as we continue to pursue our primary goal: driving demand for beef.”
The CBB consists of 101 members, including domestic beef, dairy and veal producers, as well as importers of beef and beef products. Producer representation on the board is based on cattle inventory in each state while importer representation is based on a conversion of the volume of imports into live animal equivalencies. Each Beef Board member is appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture from nominations submitted by certified nominating organizations that represent beef and dairy producers in each state or region. Importer appointments are chosen from nominations by importer associations.
For more information about the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, the Beef Checkoff and its programs – promotion, research, foreign marketing, industry information, consumer information and safety – visit DrivingDemandforBeef.com.