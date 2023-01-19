Hailing from the cold north, Florida living is much more my style. I’m fond of sharing my exhortation that if I never see snow again I’m perfectly good with it. Others look forward to skiing trips and seem to genuinely enjoy them. I vaguely recall this being a fun activity as a youth, especially the chair lifts. I enjoyed seeing the views, but that cold weather was just too much. The crackling of cold air in sinus cavities and the ache of frozen eyes is not a joyful experience. Those who know, know; those who don’t should be thankful.
Nowadays if offered such an excursion, I believe you’d find me pulling up a chair by a fireplace in the lodge. It would save a ton on lift tickets and gear rental. Just text me to meet you once you’re done shredding some powder and I’ll grab you a hot drink before we head to dinner.
Wearing coats, gloves, ear warmers and all to ward off the cold feels constricting and suffocating. Bundling up then driving is exasperating. Whoever invented heated seats should be commended and celebrated each season. So far this winter I’ve endured the cold snaps, but not without a chattering of teeth as I brave it, mostly underdressed for conditions. I don’t want to risk being warmly dressed and finding myself in a location where the heat is cranking. Fainting is a real possibility under those conditions.
The former deep chill over Christmas alerted me of the need to better weatherstrip entry points at home to avoid frigid air seepage. Amazing how our mild climate allows this sort of thing to slip by, leading to higher utility costs. Others might be enjoying the cold, but my heat’s been on and the cat burrows under the blankets most nights.
Sunday morning, I got up to discover my gardens frosted over in fairyland fashion. It had been so windy the night before I doubted sheets would remain in place and hoped frost would be limited. Totally wrong on that count, I then noticed my fountain wasn’t flowing. Completely shocked, I tapped the water’s still surface. Glasslike, it did not budge. I pushed harder and wouldn’t you know it, an actual layer of ice had formed. This wasn’t a sheer layer, but a thick, solid sheet. I cracked it up and added fresh water, shocked by just how cold it must have been.
It’s been a while since we’ve seen this level of chill. My phone cheerily notified me later that same day of more of the same for the coming night. Debating on whether to bother covering the already frozen plants, it seems an effort of futility at this point. The afternoon was glorious and sunny, warming up to a moderate temperature seeming to defy the soon to descend chilly temperatures. Considering it is mid-January, there won’t be but a few more possibilities of such cold before the mild spring settles back over our Sunshine State.