Hailing from the cold north, Florida living is much more my style. I’m fond of sharing my exhortation that if I never see snow again I’m perfectly good with it. Others look forward to skiing trips and seem to genuinely enjoy them. I vaguely recall this being a fun activity as a youth, especially the chair lifts. I enjoyed seeing the views, but that cold weather was just too much. The crackling of cold air in sinus cavities and the ache of frozen eyes is not a joyful experience. Those who know, know; those who don’t should be thankful.

Nowadays if offered such an excursion, I believe you’d find me pulling up a chair by a fireplace in the lodge. It would save a ton on lift tickets and gear rental. Just text me to meet you once you’re done shredding some powder and I’ll grab you a hot drink before we head to dinner.

