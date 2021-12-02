LAKE PLACID — Chilly weather.
That is what probably killed thousands of gizzard shad in Lake Josephine and probably other local lakes as well.
Lake Josephine, which has three distinct bodies of water connected by channels, has a total surface area of about 1,300 acres. Melody Kilborn, a Florida Wildlife Commission spokeswoman, said a cold weather snap Thanksgiving week is probably the culprit.
“The FWC has received reports of a fish kill on Lake Josephine involving gizzard shad, ‘’ Kilborn said. “Colder than normal temperatures over the past week have likely contributed to a cold stress fish kill of this species.”
The dead fish began appearing on the surface of the lake and along the shoreline Wednesday before Thanksgiving, said Ken Anderson, who lives on the lake.
“We have lived in this home on Lake Josephine for 35 years and never have we seen anything like this, except when they partially drained the lake a dozen or so years ago,” Anderson said.
The fish appear to be gizzard shad, which are eaten by bass and other larger fish.
“Gizzard shad are particularly susceptible to cold stress and appear to be the only species affected at this time,” Kilborn said. Alligator gar, large catfish and striped bass eat gizzard shad, according to biologists.
In Florida, the vast majority of fish kills are caused by one or more natural causes. The most common are low dissolved oxygen levels, spawning fatalities, mortality due to cold temperature, and fish parasites or diseases. On occasion, toxic algae blooms may be the cause.
FWC biologists will continue to monitor the area and encourage the public to report any fish kills through the FWC’s Fish Kill Hotline online or by calling 1-800-636-0511, Kilborn said. “The FWC has received multiple reports from the public through the hotline for this particular fish kill. We appreciate all of the reports and photos that have been submitted to us.”