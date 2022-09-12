China Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chairman of National People’s Congress Li Zhanshu pose for a photo prior to their talks on the sideline of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Sept. 7, 2022.

 EGOR ALEYEZ/TASS NEWS AGENCY HOST POOL PHOTO VIA AP

BEIJING — Chinese state media say the country’s top legislator decried sanctions against Russia during a recent visit to the country, underscoring China’s backing of Moscow in its war on Ukraine despite claims of neutrality.

The official Xinhua News Agency said Li Zhanshu urged greater cooperation on “fighting against external interference, sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, among others,” in a meeting with Russian lawmakers Thursday.

Recommended for you