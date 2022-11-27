China Cuba

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez review an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. 

 DING LIN/XINHUA VIA AP

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Cuban counterpart pledged mutual support over their fellow communist states’ “core interests” Friday at a meeting further hailing a return to face-to-face diplomacy by Beijing.

In comments to Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Xi said China hoped to “strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs” with Cuba. The two will “go hand in hand down the road of building socialism with each’s own characteristics,” Xi was quoted as saying in a Chinese government news release.

Recommended for you