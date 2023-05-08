Chinese land purchases not a big concern

TALLAHASSEE — A new law banning the sale of agricultural land and other real estate to residents of China and other nations that poses a risk to the national security of the United States is being met with yawns in Highlands County.
The Florida Legislature last week passed SB 264, which also bans land purchases by Russian, Iranian, North Korean and Venezuelan residents. Anyone who sells them such land can be charged with a felony and the land forfeited by the state.
However, the head of a county farm association says large landowners have not expressed concern over land purchases by Chinese companies.
Ray Royce, executive director of the Heartland Agricultural Coalition, says the county’s orange growers, cattlemen, and other land holders are not overly concerned about China buying up their land. The Royce family has operated groves and raised cattle for many years in Highlands County, and Royce himself has been active in agricultural issues his entire life.
“It’s not something that’s been expressed in overly heightened terms,” Royce said of landowners he’s spoken to. “Other landowners want the right to sell who they want to sell to, it’s just not something that concerns them right now.”
Chinese and Indian buyers were present at an Aug. 27, 2022 land auction in Sebring, according to reporting by the Highlands New-Sun.
When asked about possible Chinese and Indian buyers at the auction of numerous citrus grove parcels, Marty Higginbotham, owner of a Lakeland-based auctioneer house, said he recognized most there as brokers who have attended previous auctions.
Opponents to the bill argue the bill is broad, not only affecting state-owned entities or communist party officials, but by any Chinese resident who does not have dual citizenship. Anyone who looks Chinese, or Asian, could be rebuffed by real estate agents, even when buying a house.
The law may be more a political statement than a call to arms.
According to Pew Research, Chinese companies own less than 1% of foreign-owned land in the United States, or about 383,935 acres. Most of that land was acquired by a Chinese company that bought Virginia-based Smithfield Foods in 2013, the group says.
One Highlands County real estate agent who commented anonymously said he does not trust the Chinese government.
“I don’t want to touch China,” the realtor said. “They are too controlling of their people.”
The new law is designed to protect America’s food supply and recent Chinese spy balloon sightings have led several states, including Texas, to sponsor such anti-China bills.