Chinese land purchases not a big concern

Ray Royce, head of the Highlands Agricultural Coalition (and vice mayor of Lake Placid), says local landowners have not expressed alarm over China land purchases.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

TALLAHASSEE — A new law banning the sale of agricultural land and other real estate to residents of China and other nations that poses a risk to the national security of the United States is being met with yawns in Highlands County.

The Florida Legislature last week passed SB 264, which also bans land purchases by Russian, Iranian, North Korean and Venezuelan residents. Anyone who sells them such land can be charged with a felony and the land forfeited by the state.

