A former Highlands County resident died in Minnesota. Here in Highlands County, a group of people honored his memory by walking peacefully through various parts of Avon Park, Florida.
Sadly, in other places, people chose to smash, burn, loot, etc. Businesses were destroyed. Buildings can be replaced, but people can’t. Hatred ad rage over the death of that former Highlands County resident are given as reasons why some people now have jewelry, big screen TVs and cell phones in their possession that used to be items for sale in places of business.
There are many causes of death. May each of us still alive consider the possible consequences of our actions before we chase to do something that may end one or more lives. There are actions that are right. There are actions that are wrong. This is true no matter your gender, your skin color, your faith, your income, your education, your age, your line of work and/or any of the other categories that can be made excuses for choices made.
Please choose to love.
Georgia Lee Eshelman
Sebring