When an adult tells a child “There are many genders,” you know we have drifted a long ways from July 4th, 1776, and the Biblical worldview reflected in the Declaration of Independence.
With the Bible we know we were created by God, every moment of life is sacred, life has meaning and purpose as we love Him and others. We choose our destiny when we accept Christ and heaven. We choose hell when we deny Christ.
We see an atheistic worldview when you hear an adult tell a child, “You can change your gender.” or “There are many genders.”
This worldview denies God, and says that we can call good “evil” and evil “good.” With this worldview we have no soul, there is no life after death.
The Bible is very clear, God created male and female. He designed marriage and family to be the foundation of society. When we see God’s design for marriage, family and society violated, as in Sodom and Gomorrah, it then takes over and spreads to “the surrounding cities.”
Ezekiel 33 tell us to warn others when we see danger coming.
We read about Sodom and Gomorrah in many books of the Bible from Genesis to Revelation. Jude, the short book before Revelation has some eye opening comments about these two cities and the cities around them. See verse 7.
A strong warning regarding living in sin is stated in I Corinthians 6:9-11, but it is a favorite for many because it reveals that with God’s help it is possible to change.
These verses are important for all of us, whatever we are dealing with, God can help us change.
The first chapter of Romans warns about living in wickedness. We are told we will be without excuse when we stand before the Lord. With all the violence and rioting in our nation we can see many young people and others have endorsed an atheistic worldview.
May God open our eyes to see that Satan’s schemes are always destructive. Satan comes “as an angel of light” but his purpose is to “steal, kill, and destroy.”
In contrast, Christ came to give us a meaningful life, a life better than we ever dreamed of. Personally, I know it is a joy to live for Jesus. This doesn’t mean I don’t have problems, but He gives me a peace when I trust Him.
It is always important to be prepared for our last moment on earth, because we never know when that moment will come. I am confident that when that moment comes, I will have the joy of being with Christ forever.
To subscribe and to promote an atheistic worldview is a path of destruction for any person or any nation including America.
This November we will frequently be choosing between candidates who support an atheistic worldview or a Biblical worldview. Christ is the only one who lived a perfect life. God’s loving message is always to repent and to turn back to the One who created us and died for us.
God has done His part and now each of us has a choice.
