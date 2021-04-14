LAKE PLACID — The Chop House and the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce had a great idea, ‘let’s create an event where we can give back to our community.’ The idea led to their “A Community Event,” which was held Saturday afternoon, April 10th, in the parking area of the chamber office on Oak Avenue.
Chop House owner George Moore was overseeing a group of volunteers assisting him at the event.
“I’ve been in Lake Placid all my life. I always want to give back to my community. My biggest prayers have blessed me and in turn I want to bless others,” he said.
Donations poured in from people in Lake Placid as well as Sebring. “I had so much stuff I had to rent a storage unit,” Moore laughed. “In this case, that was a good thing.”
Everything from shoes, socks, dresses, jackets, slacks, tops, T-shirts, diapers, baby items, kid’s items, hats, books, Bibles and so much more. There was such a large selection that someone of any age could find stylish selections, all in very good condition. For some lucky young lady, there was even a prom dress available.
Moore was assisted with the clothing by Cindy Rivers and Danielle Meinke. Everything was free to anyone in need. It was a great time to start stocking up for summer clothes and fall school wear.
In addition to free clothing and books, there was a free lunch. Yes, there really is such a thing as a free lunch, thanks to the Chop House at this special event.
“We’ve got baked chicken, yellow rice, corn, green beans, baked beans and dinner rolls,” Moore said. The fragrant smells of the food cooking filled the air.
The Chop House is a familiar food truck that has sandwiches, wings, Cuban sandwiches, Philly steak sandwiches, shrimp and fish dishes. Their Facebook link is www.facebook.com/search/top?q=The%20Chop%20House
“People responded so quickly to the request we posted on Facebook for donations. It has been wonderful to see the community help out,” Moore said.