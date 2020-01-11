AVON PARK — Jacob Robert Choquette, 25, of Avon Park, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. He is now facing charges of using a two-way device to facilitate a felony and transmitting information to a minor that might be harmful.
According to the HCSO arrest report, the case was given to detectives on Dec. 26 when a woman said the suspect was texting her nude photos to her 17-year-old daughter. A file was found with conversations and photos between the minor and Choquette.
The detective made contact with the suspect on Jan. 3 when a conversation took place but has been redacted. On Jan. 8, the detective looked at the suspect’s and the victim’s phone. He noted a thread of messages between the two. Statements were made showing the suspect knew the victim was a minor. He also saw a picture of the suspect’s private parts.
Choquette is being housed in the Highlands County Jail with no bond.