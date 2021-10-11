SEBRING — The idea of legal immigration and the state of the country will be the topic Tuesday evening as Chris Casler addresses the Highlands Tea Party.
Casler was the first executive director of “Legal Immigrants for America,” also known as LIFA, the group of citizens who immigrated to the United States under federal rules and regulations. They continue to bristle as many in the mainstream media mix, blend and confuse those who have followed the process, with those who have come into the country illegally.
Although originally with LIFA as an executive director, Casler now is working on his own and has helped to produce a video in cooperation with the Buzzsaw Media. That organization is pledged to address issues where faith and culture intersect. The idea is to cut through what they term “misinformation and propaganda” and “present the truth in a compelling fashion.”
The film, titled “America in Peril,” is a call to action by citizens and for citizens, looking at the present condition of the country. Highlights of the film include men and women who fled socialist countries such as Venezuela and Cuba, and compare the places they left with the state of America today.
“I don’t want to be depressing, I want to be realistic,” said Casler.
He says there are “several avenues” citizens can take to move forward in the future to preserve the Republic which is the United States.
“We need to look at founding documents such as the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, which is what I plan to do in Sebring Tuesday evening,” Casler said.
The Highlands Tea Party meets Tuesdays at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Dr. (behind the Sebring Walmart). The meetings begin at 6 p.m. with a social time at 5:30.