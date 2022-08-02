SEBRING — The alleged victim of Heartland Christian Academy coach Jack Howard will testify in court Friday during what is known as a child hearsay hearing.
Howard will likely be present in the courtroom as the former student, who is no longer a minor, takes the stand and accuses Howard of the fondling, rubbing, and other acts that led prosecutors to charge Howard with five counts of lewd molestation and one charge of battery in January 2019. Each lewd molestation charge can bring 15 years to life in prison.
Howard was arrested a second time on April 15, 2019, and charged with sexual battery on a child over 12 and a second charge of lewd molestation with the same victim.
The young adult told police in 2018 that she was in “a relationship” with Howard. The two would meet and “make out.” During those meetings, Howard allegedly rubbed against her with his clothes on and ran his hands over her private parts.
The victim’s friend also told police that Howard called the victim his girlfriend and smacked her on the buttocks. He also allegedly grabbed the then-child’s head and pulled her face toward his crotch when she sat at a desk.
During hearsay hearings, a judge weighs the mental capacity of the child, whether the victim can determine between true and false, whether the claims are credible, and other aspects of the child’s performance to determine whether her testimony can be admitted during trial. The hearing is held out of the hearing of a jury.
Howard says he is not guilty. He is out on bond but was denied travel out of state to give his sister away at her wedding. He is represented by Yohance McCoy.
The hearing is at 1:15 p.m. in the Highlands County Courthouse.