SEBRING — The alleged victim of Heartland Christian Academy coach Jack Howard will testify in court Friday during what is known as a child hearsay hearing.

Howard will likely be present in the courtroom as the former student, who is no longer a minor, takes the stand and accuses Howard of the fondling, rubbing, and other acts that led prosecutors to charge Howard with five counts of lewd molestation and one charge of battery in January 2019. Each lewd molestation charge can bring 15 years to life in prison.

