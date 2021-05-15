First off, to say an event belongs in church – we, the followers of Jesus Christ, are the church!
I am a taxpayer in the county of Highlands and fully support the National Day of Prayer being held on county-owned property. Matter of fact, I support the Clerk’s statement that everyday should be a day of prayer. How true that is. Now, more than ever, we as Christians need to be strong and make a stand against the evil that is gripping our nation. Being persecuted for our belief is nothing new. But we are no longer willing to hide our faith in hopes of not offending non-believers. Rather, we are to proclaim the good news of Christ’s love for all.
I also fully support the idea of Freedom of Speech in which the malcontent author is using in expressing their opinion of what they believe the Establishment Clause refers to as well as their view of the Bible authenticity. The Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, to which I believe this author is referring to, in no way that I perceive, states that a government entity cannot host a religious event such as the National Day of Prayer. The clause simply prohibits the government (local and/or federal) from making any law that establishes one religion over another or prohibits respecting an establishment of an official religion. The National Day of Prayer invited church leaders from several denominations, not just one. Therefore, not a violation of The Establishment Clause.
The Supreme Court has permitted such religious acts as invocations before legislative sessions, as we do before all local government meetings as well. The author continues with erroneous interpretations of state law in regards to the nation and state motto of IN GOD WE TRUST. I believe the state courts, as well as federal courts, have allowed this due to the fact it still allows one to believe in whatever god they choose.
I tend to not reply to most diatribes written to the Letter to the Editor section, but when I perceive it to be an attack on my God, One who would defend me from the worst hell has to offer, I feel it is my duty to defend Him as well. So to the author of the letter waging war against the values and beliefs of those of us who believe Christ died for all of us (even the author of this letter), I rebuke the idea that the National Day of Prayer is “a joke” or an “insult to the Constitution.” It is neither. One thing the author did write as fact, “In America, we do have the freedom of religion, which also includes the right to be free of it.” They are correct. We are free to worship and give thanks to God every day, in every place we stand. No one was forced to attend the National Day of Prayer. No one religion was placed above another during the event.
With all this said, I pray God blesses the author of the letter. As Jesus said on the cross, “Forgive them Father, for they do not know what they do.” In prayer: Lord, may the hate fall away from this person’s heart and they feel the love of the One true God and Your son Jesus Christ who died for us all. Amen.
James Fansler is a resident of Lake Placid, chief of the Lake Placid Police Department and a contributing columnist of the Highlands News-Sun.