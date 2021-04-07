Christie Spiegel has been chosen Elk of the Month for April, 2021 by Sebring Lodge #1529.
Christie has been a lifelong resident of Sebring for 42 years. She is married to her husband Jonathan for 22 years. They have two children, Jon David, 20 and Lauren, 17. Christie owns and operates her fine leather designs business, Russell-Reeves. She has been a member of the Sebring Firemen Inc. Women’s Auxiliary for 21 years and also the director of the Miss, Teen, Jr. & Little Miss Highlands County Pageants. In her own words, she is “super excited to have joined the #1529 Elks Lodge family!” She is a third generation Elk who truly believes the best is yet to come...Be Loud..Be Proud..Be Visible. Be an Elk!!!”
Christy has been very active in helping raise money for the Lodge and has taken over the Friday night dinners. Let’s all show our appreciation and help support all her endeavors.