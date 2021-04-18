Christine C. Taylor
Christine Crutchfield Taylor, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 11, 2021 Sebring, Florida. She was born on March 1, 1929 in Sebring to the late John Henry and Madie (Bush) Crutchfield, one of Sebring’s original pioneering families in the citrus industry. She was a lifelong resident of Sebring. Christine was a member of First United Methodist Church and a graduate of Sebring High School. After graduating from a school of cosmetology in Miami, she worked as a cosmetologist in Sebring.
Christine was married to Floyd L. Taylor for 57 years. He was also from one of Sebring’s original pioneer families in the citrus industry. He predeceased her in 2010.
She is survived by her loving children, Terry L. Taylor of Sebring, Florida and grandson Trevin L Taylor (love of her life); L. Diane Taylor Ziesenheim (Ken) of Sebring, Florida; sister Kathleen Capo (Robert) of St. Augustine, Florida; brother, Tommy Crutchfield ( Bonnie) of Sebring, Florida; many nieces, nephews and many others.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Earl Crutchfield, niece Cecelia (Sandy) Haley and Zoey, her beloved Jack Russell.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to Orchid Cove West Wing, Compassionate Care Hospice and The Manor.
Memorial contributions can be made to Highlands County Humane Society, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd., Sebring, FL 33876.
