Christmas is always a difficult time for us. To see so many wonderful animals have to spend Christmas in a cage or kennel, instead of a warm home, is heartbreaking.
We at the Humane Society do our best to make Christmas special.
This is the fifth year we have sponsored Christmas Breakfast with the Animals. It has become more popular each year. We ask the people to bring in cooked chicken and rice. All animals eat until their stomachs are full.
Last year, we had over 60 people attend. We served a total of 300 pounds of food to all the animals in our care. Every dog also received a new toy and a chew bone. All cats were served as well and given new catnip toys.
It starts at 10 a.m. Christmas. We are seeking people to cook chicken and rice, bringing it either the day before or Christmas morning. If cooking isn’t for you, we are in need of large chew bones, squeaky toys and catnip mice. Everyone is invited to stay and help serve food and pass out presents to our precious friends.
It is a perfect way to spend Christmas morning and has become tradition for many. The warm feeling of spending time with our family, both two- and four- legged is like no other. And, who knows, you just may find your new best friend.
If you are able to bring food, toys, or chew bones, or just yourself, we welcome you. We have several people willing to cook or shop. If you are unable to attend in person, you can donate and we will do the shopping or cooking. Please contact Judy at 863-214-6508 for more information.
We here at the Humane Society would like to wish everyone, the warmest and happiest Christmas.
Judy Spiegel is president of The Human Society of Highlands County.