SEBRING — Residents of Tarrega Street in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring heard bells ringing on Christmas morning: Door bells, not sleigh bells.
A man knocking on doors at several residences early that morning then fled when people came to the door, according to arrest reports. Residents passed along a description to Highlands County sheriff’s deputies and one deputy on patrol found 30-year-old Christopher Anthony Tavarez of Avon Park just after 8 a.m.
As the deputy approached, reports said, he gave orders for Tavarez to put his hands up and stop, but Tavarez allegedly continued to approach the deputy with his hands in his pockets.
Reports said the deputy took Tavarez to the ground and kept him there until other patrol units arrived. Tavarez made a statement, according to reports, but that part of the report was redacted.
Two residents in that neighborhood told deputies that Tavarez had knocked on their doors early that morning and then fled when they answered the door.
One neighbor told deputies that Tavarez said he had been kidnapped and needed to talk with law enforcement. However, as the resident called for deputies, Tavarez fled, reports said.
Arrest reports state he is currently on felony probation from a case in Kissimmee regarding cocaine possession. That probation, reports said, started on Oct. 19 and will last until Oct. 8, 2024.