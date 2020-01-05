LAKE PLACID — As many residents of the tiny town know, Lake Placid Police Department decided not to hold its annual toy drive for Christmas. Instead, the officers, led by Chief James Fansler, went in a different direction called Christmas Blessings.
In November, Fansler announced the major change in the department’s community Christmas outreach. He cited toys are just items to be enjoyed for a short while before being forgotten. He wanted families to understand the real meaning of Christmas. Fansler also said sometimes the best Christmas gift a family can have is the roof over their heads or an overdue bill paid.
The officers and administration staff decided to make a difference in the lives of five families that were nominated to LPPD by the community. They were able to bless more than that and the blessings were not constrained by town limits. Blessings were given through unincorporated Lake Placid as well.
“Officially (we helped) seven families. However, the remaining balance went to Eddie Mae Henderson’s Christmas day endeavor which helps hundreds,” Fansler said.
Most donations came in the form of gift cards and cash and the priceless gift of time. One family’s home was damaged during Hurricane Irma. Some people in the home building industry were going to see what could be done to get the family back into their home.
“Another family needed some essential items such as pots, pans, hangers and a child safety gate which we quickly had donated by some great members of our community,” Fansler said.
LPPD was able to help the families financially with the nearly $3,000 taken in. Because of the long-standing toy drive tradition, toys were dropped off at the station, but LPPD blessed the Sharing & Caring ministry instead.
“We did not collect toys. However, there were a few delivered to the LPPD which were offered to families that stopped by. Remaining toys were turned over to Eddie Mae (Henderson),” Fansler said.
There were over 15 children in the seven families that were chosen to be helped. The families chosen ran the gamut in age and circumstances.
“A couple were new parents with only one income. One was a single father. A couple were grandparents raising their grandchildren,” Fansler said.
Fansler said the families were moved and thankful.
“They were beyond pleased. A few were overcome with joy to the point of tears,” the chief said. “It was truly an emotional time and a blessing for them.”
There were no pictures taken during the campaign as recipients were promised anonymity unless they didn’t want it. The Highlands News- Sun asked Fansler what he thought of Christmas Blessings versus the toy drive. It looks like Christmas Blessings is here to stay.
“I think this had a far greater impact in lives on people in our community. Toys for children is great and we loved doing the program,” he said. “But this year’s event was so much more. God blessed these families, allowing us to be the conduit between those wishing to bless and those needing a blessing. This was a hand up in time of giving, not a hand out. Truly, I hope this program continues for years to come.”
Fansler wanted to express his gratitude and those of the LPPD and blessing recipients to the community.
“I am thankful to all who generously donated to bring a Christmas blessing to families they may never meet” he said. “This gives hope to some hopeless, that folks really do care and are willing to do what they can when they can. I love this community.”