LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Police Department’s Christmas Blessing fundraiser to help local families during the Christmas season is under way. Financial donations and gift cards can be dropped off or mailed to the station at 8 N. Oak Ave., Lake Placid, FL 33852 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Checks can be made payable to the Lake Placid Police Department with “Christmas Blessing” in the note line. Donations will be collected until Dec. 17.
In addition to monetary donations, they are seeking those who can provide any types of service who are willing to help others in need, such as carpenters, roofers, laborers, electricians. If you can help, let the officers know by calling 863-699-3757. No toys will be collected this year.
To nominate a family in need, email lakeplacidchief@gmail.com with the reason the family could use a blessing. Their names will remain anonymous.
“We are looking for those willing to give their time, talent and treasure,” Fansler said. “We have the opportunity to meet the needs of the community and know the people who are willing to meet those needs. We aim to be the conduit bringing the two together.”
LPPD held massive toy drives for years but changed directions in 2019. Instead of many children getting a couple of toys, the officers and Fansler decided there was a better way assist the entire family. A toy might not mean as much when the light bill hasn’t been paid, or there is no food in the house.
Since its inception, several families and their children have been helped, including a family recovering from a natural disaster who needed kitchen and baby items, help for a single father, and grandparents who were raising their grandchildren. The funds raised have been able to keep roofs over heads by covering rent and helping with medical bills. Fansler asked the public to pray about how they can help.
“Christmas isn’t about toys for kids,” Fansler said. “It’s about helping the entire family and being a blessing.”