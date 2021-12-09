LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Police Department is at the tail end of its Christmas Blessings campaign. This is the last week for donations.
For the past couple of years, LPPD has been collecting gift cards and monetary donations in order to help those who need some extra blessings this Christmas season. LPPD is also seeking those who can donate the gift of time and talents to help others with improvements such as roofing and labor, and special services such as electric and more.
Chief James Fansler said they will match those who need a blessing to those who can help fill a particular need. Funds are always needed as sometimes paying an electricity bill is the best gift a family can get for Christmas. Gas gift cards can be a blessing for those who have to travel out of the area for medical treatments.
According to Fansler, if there are any funds that are not used this year, they will be held for next year’s Christmas Blessings and will not be used for anything else.
In the past two years, home repairs have been done for a family after a natural disaster, grandparents raising their grandchildren have been helped and needed kitchen and baby items have been gifted.
“Lake Placid never ceases to amaze me with the generosity shown by its residents,” Fansler said.
If you need a blessing and you live in Lake Placid, contact Fansler by calling the police department at 863-699-3757,or visiting the department at 8 N. Oak Ave. You can also send a private message to LPPD’s FaceBook page or email lakeplacidchief@gmail.com.
Funds and gift cards can be dropped off or mailed to the police station at 8 N. Oak Ave., Lake Placid, FL 33852. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Make checks payable to the Lake Placid Police Department and write “Christmas Blessings” in the note line.