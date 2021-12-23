‘Tis the season for feasting and there are a few places in Highlands County providing free hot meals in honor of Christmas. In fact, the first meal is today by Hands for Homeless from 10 a.m. to noon at Union Congregational Church at 106 N. Butler Ave. in Avon Park.
Today’s meal be honey glazed ham, baked macaroni and cheese and a fresh zucchini medley prepared by Chef Jacob Lyons and an army of volunteers. The meal is takeout-style for convenience.
On Christmas Day, Avon Lakes Baptist Church will offer a free meal from 10 a.m. to noon with Union Congregational Church serving as the host.
On the south end of the county, Eddie Mae Henderson is serving up hot meals for Sharing & Caring on Christmas Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge at 103 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid. Due to COVID, meals will be done through take out. Please wear a mask if you enter the building for dinners.
As usual, Santa will be bringing toys for youngsters. A clothing giveaway will also be set up.
Meals are take away and deliveries are also available. Henderson said she will send out deliveries with responsible drivers and people should call her at 863-465-5022 to ensure a delivery.
Henderson does not believe in anyone going hungry. For over 40 years she has been feeding people through this ministry.
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid is also hosting its traditional Christmas meal with friends, fellowship and worship at the Genesis Center at 218 Bellview Street. Hors d’oeuvres start at 3 p.m. with David Mains playing the piano, and dinner is at 4 p.m. Many spots have been reserved so, call as soon as possible to R.V.S.P. To Mark Fortier at 863-243-4177.