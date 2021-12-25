SEBRING — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Detention Bureau had another successful Christmas Giftmas Event on Tuesday. The event benefits the Giving Offenders Adaptable Life Skills (GOALS) Program and the Florida Department of Corrections Probation.
Many stores, businesses and churches, and individuals in the community came together to meet the needs of others. Approximately 500 toys were given to children because of huge hearts.
Families received full meals consisting of turkeys, hams, and fixings.
Shirley Johnson, a reentry specialist with the bureau, said, “We make sure that those who are released from jail and are in the GOALS Program have food and gifts for their children. We focus on leaving no child out from receiving gifts. The word goes out early to get on the list, and the donations of toys and food begin to roll in. The pandemic or weather doesn’t stop the blessing of giving at the HSCO and Probation.”
Johnson noted this is the second year for the event and “hearts of giving and caring are getting larger.”
Sheriff Paul Blackman said, “That is truly awesome and very much a blessing to many people.”
Colonel Mike Brown echoed Blackman’s sentiments: “You guys are simply AMAZING! Thank you for your heart and willingness to help those in need.”