LAKE PLACID — Christmas in the Park organizers are seeking bikes and toys for their second annual Christmas in the Park event scheduled for 3 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the Martin Luther King Jr. complex across from New Life Assembly at 114 Cloverland St. in Highway Park.
Last year’s inaugural Christmas in the Park was wildly successful. Maurice Wilson Sr. said they supplied more than 500 children with toys and gave away more than 250 bicycles, many he still sees being ridden.
Due to this year’s supply issues, Wilson and his friends are having problems obtaining the amount of bikes they would like. The big box stores they normally buy the bicycles from are limiting to one per customer. He is also finding “out of stock” labels on the items online.
Wilson said they have lots of toys for the youngsters so far but could use some toys for the teens, such as electronics, video games and gift cards. He also said those who bought the kids’ toys are concentrating on educational and fun toys like Leap Frog.
Parents/guardians need to register their children to receive toys by Dec. 11. They should be done in person at the Highway Park Village Green Resource Center at 106 Washington St. Anyone who needs assistance with registering should call Wilson at 863-243-1063.
Toys can be shipped or brought to 1215 Van Buren St., Lake Placid, Florida 33852. Checks can be made out to Maurice Wilson; notate Christmas in the Park on the memo line.
On the day of the event, Santa Claus, also known as Maurice Wilson, will hand out gifts. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office ADAPT deputies will be there to interact with the community members. Music and games will be a part of the day. Individually wrapped food (because of COVID-19) will be provided with drinks. Masks are required at the event.
The event is being put on by caring neighbors who live in the community. Wilson said he has been in Highway Park for more than 50 years. He recalls traveling all the way to the Elks in Sebring for toys and see Santa arrive by helicopter. He and his friends wanted Highway Park kids to know they could do the same thing in their neighborhood.
“This is something that our kids need to see in the community,” he said. “Highway Park has a bad image and we are trying to change that.”