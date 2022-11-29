santa and boy

Santa, also known as Maurice Wilson Sr., is seen here shaking hands with a young man at a previous Christmas in the Park event in Highway Park.

 COURTESY PHOTO

LAKE PLACID — The third annual Christmas in the Park organizers are gearing up for their toy and bike giveaway on Dec. 17 in Highway Park. They need your help as they are seeking new bicycles and toys and gift certificates for children and youth under 18 years of age. The giveaway will take place from from 3-6 p.m. at the Martin Luther King at 114 Cloverland St.

In the short history of Christmas in the Park, several hundred children have received a new bike. Some youngsters even received their first tricycles. Other modes of transportation such as scooters and hoverboards have also been gifted by Santa.

