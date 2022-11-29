LAKE PLACID — The third annual Christmas in the Park organizers are gearing up for their toy and bike giveaway on Dec. 17 in Highway Park. They need your help as they are seeking new bicycles and toys and gift certificates for children and youth under 18 years of age. The giveaway will take place from from 3-6 p.m. at the Martin Luther King at 114 Cloverland St.
In the short history of Christmas in the Park, several hundred children have received a new bike. Some youngsters even received their first tricycles. Other modes of transportation such as scooters and hoverboards have also been gifted by Santa.
Maurice Wilson Sr., also known as Santa, is the founder of the event. He said bike donations have started on the slow side this season. He is not panicked and is confident things will pick up and there will be bikes for all those who want one and toys for all the kids.
“Don’t let the Grinch steal our kids’ Christmas,” Wilson said.
Wilson has formed a 501c3 called “We Promise, Inc.” for the event. Anyone wanting to send a check or gift card by mail can do so to P.O. Box 503, Lake Placid, FL 33862. Online shoppers can ship gifts directly to Wilson at 1215 Van Buren Street Lake Placid Florida 33852. The earlier Wilson receives gifts, the earlier Santa and his elves (Highway Park residents) can do the “some assembly required” portion.
While the event is held in Highway Park, a suburb of Lake Placid, the toy and bike giveaway is open to all kids in the county. Parents should register their children with Wilson by calling 863-243-1053 before Dec. 10.
Wilson is asking for gift cards this year for the older kids and teens.
“We gave away a lot of gift cards last year,” Wilson said. “We were surprised how much the older kids appreciated them. They can buy their own things. They don’t want toys.”
Wilson has lived in Highway Park for more than 50 years and grew up in the neighborhood. He remembers going outside of the neighborhood for Christmas festivities. He wanted Highway Park kids to grow up and have memories of Christmas in their own backyards.
“I grew up in that community,” Wilson said. “I love our kids.”
Wilson is trying to change the perception of Highway Park and said it gets a bad wrap.
“We give and look out for our kids,” he said.