It may seem like this year is winding down, but for Highlands County’s tourism industry we are busier than ever. It seems like Christmas is coming early for our tourism partners as we have several new events happening in November and December. We encourage our hotels and restaurants to be prepared, especially for November’s Creventic 24 Hour Race and the combined Spartan Race/Tough Mudder event, which is expected to attract 10,000-12,000 people to Highlands County the second weekend in December. And we ask our locals to continue to be kind and welcome our guests to Highlands County.
Art & Culture Month (November)
Bringing together our diverse art, culture and nature organizations and their members, Visit Sebring’s Art & Culture Month in November is a salute to our area’s cultural and artistic treasures and their impact on the area. Throughout November, we shine the spotlight on our art and cultural partners and give them the attention they deserve while raising the destination’s art and culture profile. We encourage you to immerse yourself as we amplify the arts and celebrate the culture of our community during Visit Sebring’s Art & Culture Month 2021.
Snap and share your experiences on social media channels by using #SebringACM throughout the month of November. Find out more at https://artsandculture.visitsebring.com/
Visit Sebring Classic (Nov. 1-3)
With a $5,000 payout, the Minor League Golf Tour (MLGT) held its second Sebring tournament of the year. A maximum of 60 professionals and amateur golfers with a USGA handicap of 6 or less are eligible to play.
Adventure EDU Program (Nov. 4-5)
VISIT FLORIDA and the Adventure Travel and Trade Association (ATTA) just brought a two-day Adventure EDU workshop to Sebring. The goal is to help tour operators and those involved in adventure travel to strengthen the capacity of Florida’s unique rural destination to compete successfully in the adventure travel market.
Creventic 24 Hour (Nov. 18-20)
The 24H Series will close out its 2021 season at the famed Sebring International Raceway. The Hankook 24H Sebring will mark the fourth Creventic-run endurance race to be held in the U.S. www.24hseries.com
Citrus Golf Trail Open (Nov. 30-Dec. 2)
The inaugural Citrus Golf Trail Open is a 54-hole event featuring $25,000 in added money to the prize purse as the competitors battle for the coveted ‘orange jacket.’ Open to professionals and amateurs with a USGA handicap of 6 or less. www.MinorLeagueGolf.com.
Spartan Race/Tough Mudder (Dec. 10-12)
Spartan, the premier obstacle course race tour in the nation, has recently acquired Tough Mudder, a mud-based obstacle course race. The two will hold their very first combined weekend in Highlands County to end out 2021. This event is expected to bring up to 12,000 athletes to the area. www.Spartan.com
Citrus Golf Trail Ladies Invitational (Dec. 28-31)
The Harder Hall Ladies Invitational will have a new name and new home starting this year. The event will be renamed the Citrus Golf Trail Ladies Invitational and be rotated among the golf clubs on the Citrus Golf Trail (CGT). www.CitrusGolfTrail.com
For more information about the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) and a list of upcoming area events, go to VisitSebring.com and follow us on social media: @VisitSebring #VisitSebring.
Casey Wohl Hartt is the lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC. Raised in Highlands County, Hartt has 20-plus years of experience in marketing, brand management, and public relations. She worked for various Florida industries before launching her own marketing and public relations firm, Gray Dog Communications, and travel brand, The Getaway Girl, in 2007.