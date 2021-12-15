SEBRING — ‘Tis the season for giving and the folks at the Humane Society of Highlands County feel gifts shouldn’t be reserved for the humans during the holidays. They are inviting the public to the 6th annual Christmas meal for the animals at the shelter starting at 10 a.m. on Christmas Day at 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd.
On Christmas Day, the public is asked to bring chicken and rice as a special meal for the dogs and cats to eat. Judy Spiegel, president of the board of directors, said the cats love the plain poached chicken but not the rice. The dogs on the other hand, are far less picky and will “wolf down” the chicken and the rice.
Fortunately it doesn’t take Emeril Lagassee to cook a meal the animals will find gourmet. More likely, it’s what you don’t put in the dish that’s best. Boiled boneless chicken with no spices and either brown or white rice without spices is the perfect recipe. Spiegel said to save the broth from the boiled chicken if there is any left. This is the water the chicken was boiled in. Do not use any flavored/seasoned broth to cook the food in.
There is no minimum or maximum to bring as every bit helps to fill bellies, and leftovers are always appreciated by the animals. If you are planning to feed and visit the fur babies, bring the chicken and rice with you.
“Bring only what you can afford to make,” Spiegel said. “Some people just volunteer to feed and visit the animals.”
If you are planning on spending Christmas elsewhere and cannot attend the Christmas meal, you can still make a puppy happy. Simply cook the rice and chicken and deliver it to the shelter between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 24.
In addition to the meal, each dog will get a gift of treats such as bully sticks or pig/cow ears and a squeaky toy. Spiegel said donations of the toys and treats would be most welcome. However, please avoid rawhide because she said it is unsafe.
If you are planning on visiting or volunteering, please call Volunteer Coordinator Kathy Wilde at 863-226-3226.