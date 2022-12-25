Christmas beauty can be found right here in our sunny locale if you just know where to look. The blinding white sands of the Florida scrubs might remind you of a slippery trek through snow as you hike the parched white substrate found in these upland natural areas. Native stunted sand pines reminiscent of oversized Charlie Brown Christmas trees dot the landscape. Bruise a short, yellowish-green needle and inhale deeply. The sharp aroma of pine will inspire your senses.
Perhaps you will find short-leaved, dark evergreen shrubs of Florida rosemary growing in their solitary patches. The softness of the compact needles will tingle your fingers as you run one plume-like frond through your closed hand. Crush the greenery gently with your grip and then breathe the aromatic fragrance left behind. Will your meal later this day be flavored with another species of rosemary? Take note of the ground beneath these tumbleweed shaped shrubs. Utilizing allelopathy- the process of chemical release to limit growth near its own form-our Florida rosemary uses ceratiolin to keep other greenery at a distance. This provides enhanced growing conditions and even fire protection during the catastrophic fires which infrequently sweep this pyrogenic natural community.