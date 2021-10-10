AVON PARK — Every year, many residents pack a shoebox full of necessities and toys for children all over the world through Samaritan Purse’s Operation Christmas Child. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has sent more than 188 million shoeboxes to children in over 170 countries.
It’s that time again. While it’s true we haven’t heard our first “Trick or Treat” or carved the Thanksgiving bird, Christmas is just around the corner. Now is the time to fill the boxes as they have packed and shipped across the globe. The National Collection Week is Nov. 15-22.
Do you ever wonder if anyone actually gets the boxes and do they make a difference? Yuri “Judy” Lopez, received her gift box when she was just 6 years old as an orphan in Honduras. She recently spoke of that life-changing event at First Baptist Church of Avon Park. Some 75 people from various churches and individuals attended to hear her testimony.
Lopez was separated from her family, including her twin sister at he age of 2 and was placed in an orphanage, several in fact. The shoeboxes arrived by helicopter one day and she said she would never forget it.
Lopez, like many shoebox recipients, had never received a gift in her life. Opening the box, she “screamed as loud” as she could when she saw the set of 10 pencils. She explained the orphanage gave students one pencil and one notebook to last them the entire year. It was like striking gold.
“I remember experiencing hope for the very first time when I received one of these colorful shoeboxes from Operation Christmas Child at the age of 6,” Lopez said. “Everything inside my box was special.”
She also received a new toothbrush, which may not sound like much to most people, but to her it meant not having to share one toothbrush between 25 other girls any more. She slept with her shoebox like many children sleep with a teddy bear.
“Knowing that I had my own (toothbrush), I was full of joy,” Lopez said.
Among the hygiene products in the box, the most special item was a hand written note from a little girl who packed the box. She held up the original note that said “Jesus loves you” on one side and “I love you too” on the back.
Lopez said at her age, she was more excited about the items than the note until she hit a low point in her life at 13 years old. No longer allowed to attend school or play soccer because of her sex, she became “angry at God for the life I was living” separated from her family. She said she felt hopeless.
After asking God for a sign of his love and presence, she came across the letter again. Lopez she said in the middle of her pain and struggles, God reminded her that he loved her and was always there for her and someone else who had never met her loved her too. The same day, she received a Bible.
After leaving the orphanage and moving to Eternal Family Project in 2004, she was able to continue her education and serve her community. In 2005, she met her would-be adoptive parents and would move to Dayton, Tennessee in 2008. She graduated from college and is now a full-time missionary and shares her testimony with Operation Christmas Child.
Highlands and Hardee counties usually collect about 9,000 boxes, according to Lori Bell, a volunteer coordinator with OCC.
“This year our goal is 9,500 boxes,” she said.
Bell said the boxes are delivered to many difficult places to reach and by different ways of transportation. Some are sent in airplanes, boats and even by camel or donkey.
Bell has been on a trip to deliver the shoeboxes in Tanzania.
“The pastors and missionaries are very appreciative for the shoeboxes to reach the boys and girls in their communities,” Bell said. “Many of the children have never received gift in their lives. So they’re learning how to receive a gift but also the free gift of salvation.”
Any sturdy medium size shoe boxes will work but some may prefer to purchase a colorful box from Samaritan’s Purse. They also sell plastic boxes the children can use to hold their personal items indefinitely.
School supplies, hygienic items, shoes and more are just some of the items that can be packed. A “Wow” item is suggested such as a doll, a soccer ball with a pump or other toy. A list of ideas is available online. Bell said one of the most important things to include is a personal note and a photo.
Please deliver filled boxes to Bible Fellowship Church at 3750 Hammock Rd. in Sebring, New Hope Baptist Church at 1999 State Road 64 E in Wauchula, First Baptist Church of Avon Park at 100 N. Lake Ave. and First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid at 117 N Oak Ave.
Those who prefer not to shop can fill a box online at samaritanspurse.org/.
Bell said most of the people involved with OCC are volunteers. To volunteer or if you need more information call her at 502-553-5760.