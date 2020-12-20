SEBRING – “Oh, star of wonder, star of night, start with royal beauty bright.” John Henry Hopkins Jr. probably did not realize how appropriate his Christmas carol would be to people in 2020, when he wrote “We Three Kings” in 1857. Star gazers will witness a rare treat many call the “Christmas Star” or “Bethlehem Star” on Monday. The “Christmas Star” will shine at its peak, just after sunset on Monday, which is coincidentally, the winter solstice in the northern hemisphere.
The word “star” is a bit of a misnomer however, as Monday’s celestial event actually involves planets and not stars at all. Jupiter and Saturn will be closer to each other than they have been in hundreds of years.
Planets aligning is called a conjunction, because Jupiter and Saturn are the largest planets in our solar system, astronomers call it the “Great Conjunction.” Conjunctions are not rare per se. Some cannot be seen because of they happen during the day. This conjunction is rare because of the closeness of the two planets. South Florida State College Dean of Applied Sciences and Technologies and astronomer Erik Christensen explained conjunctions.
“The Jupiter-Saturn conjunction happens once every 20 years; the last one occurred on May 28, 2000. Not all conjunctions are the same. The 2020 great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn will be the closest since 1623 and the closest observable since 1226,” Christensen said. “The next time this will happen will be Oct. 31, 2040.”
In space, distance is relative. Christensen explained while the planets look close together, they are still pretty far apart.
“Both Jupiter and Saturn move in elliptical orbits about the Sun, just as Earth does,” he said. “Saturn takes nearly 30 years to go completely around the Sun whereas Jupiter takes nearly 12 years. Thus at various points in their orbit, the two planets are visually aligned and appear together in the sky as observed from Earth. The planets are still millions of miles apart — Jupiter is 548.29 million miles away and Saturn 1.0016 billion miles.”
All planets form conjunctions, according to Christensen, but the Jupiter and Saturn is easier to see because the planets are so large.
Some astronomers hypothesize another great conjunction is what the three kings followed to find the baby Jesus in the manger in biblical times. A sort of celestial GPS, if you will. Hence the name “Bethlehem Star.”
“In Christian tradition, the Star of Bethlehem, also called the Christmas Star, revealed the birth of Jesus to the Biblical Magi, and later led them to Bethlehem,” he said “There are many theories as to what this could have been, these include: a supernova explosion, a comet, conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn, stationary point of Jupiter, or a conjunction of Jupiter, Regulus and Venus.”
Christensen said the conjunction can be seen with the naked eye and a telescope or binoculars are not needed. He said the best time to view it is the first hour after sunset and to look west close to the horizon.
“When looking at the night sky, stars twinkle and planets appear as steady points of light,” he said.
Christensen shared what the conjunction might look like.
“The Dec. 21, 2020 great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn is already underway and highly conspicuous in the west just after sunset each evening. Just find a spot where you have clear view (no trees or buildings) to the west,” he said. “On Dec. 21, the pair will be only 0.1 degree apart. Some say the pair will look like an elongated star on that date. This will be a highly visual experience and mind-expanding sight that you don’t want to miss.”
Not to worry if viewing the “star” outdoors is not possible. Christensen gave some alternative, virtual ways to enjoy the stellar show.
“If it is cloudy, you can view it online. One good source is The Virtual Telescope Project and its remotely controlled robotic telescopes which can be accessed at vitualtelescope.eu/webtv,” he said.
This event may inspire future astronomers to learn more about the heavens.
“Astronomy is a fascinating subject and hobby. You can start observing with just a pair of binoculars and later transition to a telescope,” he said. “If you are interested in studying more about astronomy, South Florida State College offers AST 1002 Descriptive Astronomy both as an online class and an online lab.”
For more details, contact Christensen at South Florida State College at 863-784-7424 or erik.christensen@southflorida.edu.