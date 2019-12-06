SEBRING — Wagging tails and loud meows greeted guests who showed up for Christmas breakfast with the critters at Humane Society of Highlands County last year. The doors open at 9 a.m. and the animals eat around 10 a.m. The breakfast was so popular, that the shelter staff and volunteers are inviting the public back this Christmas morning at 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. Last year about 60 people visited the animals.
Guests are encouraged to make chicken and white or brown rice for the dogs and cats at the shelter. The simple meal and visit is a real treat for these animals who don’t have their own homes to be in this Christmas. Judy Spiegel said everyone is welcome to come and love on an animal, even if they do not have chicken and rice.
“We had over 350 pounds of chicken and rice last year,” Spiegel said, president of the county’s Humane Society said. “This year we are hoping for the same. If you can’t help with breakfast, you can drop it off.”
Spiegel said the chicken and rice lasted about three weeks. Plain chicken and rice please, no spices, she stressed.
The shelter would like all the dogs and cats to get a new toy or treat. Cats can have catnip toys and treats. The larger dogs that are in the outside kennels especially need toys that are chewy and long-lasting to keep them entertained.
“We are also wanting to give every dog a large chewy, pig ears, cow ears, bully sticks, no rawhide. They also each get a new toy and bed,” Spiegel said. “We need canned cat and dog food as well.”
Although the first thing that comes to mind when mentioning the Humane Society is dogs and cats, they have all creatures great and small such as guinea pigs, rabbits and iguanas. Call to find out what animals they currently have and what type of treats those animals would like. For more information call the Humane Society at 863-655-1522.