AVON PARK — On Tuesday, Nov. 12, Wells Motor Co. partnered with Park Elementary School to raise $2,560 during the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraising initiative. Through Chrysler’s Cars for Classrooms fundraiser, the Chrysler brand contributes up to $3,000, toward the school on behalf of every test drive participant.
“Wells Motor Co. enjoyed raising funds for a great cause with families and the local community. We always look forward to giving back to the community and the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms initiative is a great way to do it,” said Carlos Jimenez, Southeast Business Center regional director. “On behalf of the Chrysler brand and the dealership, I would like to personally thank everyone who took the time to participate in this test drive to help us raise money for such a deserving group of students.”
Additionally, all test drive participants automatically enter for a chance to win the 2019 FCA US LLC Sweepstakes where one (1) Grand Prize winner will receive a vehicle credit in the amount of $70,000 valid toward the winner’s choice of an FCA US LLC vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck or Fiat brands. Since 1993, the brand had helped to raise over $7 million through fundraising test drives. For more information, visit www.cars4classrooms.com.