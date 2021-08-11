First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, August 15, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Christ Our Peace”, based on Ephesians 2:11-18. Special music will be provided by Cheryl Sanders at the organ playing, “How Firm a Foundation.” There will be a Christian movie shown at 4 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Popcorn and beverages will be available. The public is invited. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and handicapped parking. The church doors open at 10:15 a.m., for greetings among congregants. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, August 15, Dennis Sheirs will be preaching while Pastor Frank is on vacation. The theme this month is “Communicating the gospel with logic/reason in the age of doubt.” The sermon this week will be “Defending Christian Faith: Belief”, with scripture from John 20:31. We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South). For further information, call 863-273-5031.