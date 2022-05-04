Vacation Bible School
LAKE PLACID — Zoom into fun with Vacation Bible School July 11-15 at Leisure Lakes Baptist Church, 808 Gardenia Street. Program runs 6-8:30 p.m. and dinner is at 5:30 p.m. (for volunteers and kids). For ages Pre-K to grade 12. For more information, visit leisurelakesbaptistchurch.myanswers.com/zoomerang or call 863-699-0671. You can also send an email to llbclp@gmail.com.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Sunday, May 8, Pastor Cecil Hess will emphasize the observance of Mother’s Day with the subject, “Mothers Who Made A Difference.” Special music by visiting soloist Georgia Eshelman. The congregation continues to meet in the safety of the recreation hall for the 9 a.m. worship services. All services are non-denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. Information call 863-446-3695.
Community Bible Church
AVON PARK — Starting Monday, April 25 at 7 p.m. the Church is hosting a Singles Group, for single people of all ages, for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, May 8, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message “JoeHebed: A Portrait of A Godly Mother” from Exodus 2:1-10. There will be special music. Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Bible study continues from Revelations. Everyone welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, May 8, in honor of Mother’s Day, Pastor George Miller will deliver the message based on Acts 16:16-34. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, May 8, Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor, will deliver the sermon entitled “Living for the Gospel” from Colossians 1:3-8. Worship Service is at 10:45 a.m. Nursery is available for the morning service. Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. for all ages. Wednesday Night Activities are 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, May 8 Join us for worship at 9:30 A.M. Contemporary or 1 a.m. Traditional Service as Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message “Family in Focus: Contract for Motherhood” from 2 John 1-6. A free gift will be given to all mothers. We are taking up a special love offering for Ukraine that will be sent to Samaritan’s Purse. No Evening Service. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, May 8, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Dust” based on Genesis 1:26-2:7. Special music will be provided by Cheryl Sanders at the organ playing “God Will Take Care of You.” On Wednesday, Bible study is at 10 a.m. Pastor Johnson will be teaching on the book of Revelation. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St., the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. For more information, call 863-453-3242.
Sparta Road Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sparta Road Baptist will be celebrating 30 years in service on May 15, 2022, at our morning worship service. Special Speaker will be Pastor Dick Easterling. We are inviting any previous pastors, interim pastors, and former members to help us celebrate. Luncheon is planned following the service. Please contact the church or members for additional information.
St. Catherine Catholic Church
SEBRING — Beginning May 9, the Church, as a member of the Diocese of Venice, is hosting several “Listening Sessions” which will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. except for the Virtual Listening Session, which will be 10:30 a.m. to noon. Walk-ins are welcome at the Live Listening Sessions. Registration is required for the Virtual Session. Those who wish to share their thoughts may e-mail: synod@dioceseofvenice.org. For more information, visit www. dioceseofvenice.org. The church is at 820 Hickory St.