Christ Fellowship Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, August 28 at 10 a.m., the church is hosting Evangelist Billy Burns, an anointed minister of the Word, and Power and Presence of God manifests wherever he ministers. If you need a fresh start for your life. If you need a fresh touch of God. If you need to be lifted up and be embraced by the Love of God, join us in this special event. The church is at 2935 New Life Way (behind Aldi’s).
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Sunday, August 28, Pastor Cecil Hess will lead a topic on the subject, “A Hymn Is Born and You Are There” at the 9 a.m. worship hour. Included will be the background and inspiration behind the writing of our favorite hymns through music and the spoken word. The congregation continues to meet safely and securely in the recreation hall. The service is non-denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of HCA Florida Highlands Hospital. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On August 28, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message from Matthew 13:44, “The Hidden Treasure”. Special music will be provided. Wednesday night at 6 p.m. study will continue from Revelation 17-18. Everyone welcome. Church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For further information, call 863-633-0677.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — Sunday, August 28, Pastor George Miller will speak on Tobit 8:1-15. This book is from the Apocrypha, used more commonly in Catholic and Orthodox churches. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, August 28, Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor, will deliver the sermon entitled “Living for Kingdom Impact” from Colossians 4:7-18. Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. for all ages. Nursery is available for the morning service at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday night activities are 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — On Sunday, August 28, Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message “The Real Housewives of the Old Testament: Rahab” based on Joshua 2. We have Bible Study classes for all ages. Evening service at 6 p.m. features “Fruit of the Spirit: Joy” and we will be serving Cuban guava and coconut pastries. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow us on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, August 28, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “A Sobering Thought” based on Matthew 25:31-46. Special music will be provided by the Music Team and the Congregation joining in singing “O How Good It Is.” The Kid’s Club meets Saturday, August 27 from 10 a.m. until noon. The movie, “The Prince of Egypt” will be shown. There will be playground activities, a devotional and food. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande Street. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Sebring Church of the Brethren
SEBRING — On Sunday, August 28, Scriptural study is entitled “New Testament Faith”, based on Titus 3:3-8. The general sermon series from August 14 through September 18 is “What it means to be Brethren”. Pastor of the church is David Smalley, and Associate Pastor is Craig Luckenbill. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street. For further information call 863-385-1597.
Community Bible Church
AVON PARK — The Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.