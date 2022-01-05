Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 9, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak at the 9 a.m. service on the subject, “Why the Psalms Are Still Valuable” from Psalm 23. The congregation is enjoying the presence of those who have recently returned from northern locations, and grateful for the continuing support of those who attend year round. Special music by the choir. Service is non denominational, and open to all. Location is U.S. Hwy. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. Information call 863-446-3695.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 9, worship with us at our 9:30 a.m. contemporary or the 11 a.m. traditional service as Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message, “Dr. Seuss: One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish” based on scripture from Ephesians 4:1-6. Join us again at 6 p.m. for a special Ordination Service and reception for Rev. Ronald “Trey” Cleveland. He will be our new full-time Associate Pastor of Family Ministry. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Jan. 9, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Cast your Cares on Him”, based on Psalm 55. Special music will be provided by the Music Team singing “Ancient Words.” On Wednesday, a Bible study on the book of Revelation will be taught at 10 a.m. by Rev. Johnson in the Adult Sunday school room. The public is welcome. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande Street. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open for the Sunday morning worship service at 10:15 a.m. and the service begins at 10:40 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Heartland Christian Church
Sebring — On Sunday, Jan. 9, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon will be: “Burn The Plow Roast The Cow” with scripture from 1 Kings 19:11-21. We will continue to practice social distancing. Church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South). For further information, call 863-273-5031.